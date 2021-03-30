Telangana: Powerloom owners, workers begin hunger strike seeking hike in saree manufacturing charges

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Demanding that the State government increase the charges for manufacturing Bathukamma sarees by at least Rs 15 per metre, asamulus (owners of powerloom units), along with workers, staged a protest in Sircilla on Monday.

They have also launched a relay hunger strike demanding immediate government intervention. According to sources, the commencement of the strike has hit the production of Bathukamma sarees badly.

During a protest meeting organised by the asamulus and powerloom workers, Asamula Coordination Committee president P Ramesh pointed out that government has already placed orders for Bathukamma sarees of multiple designs for this year’s festival.

"To manufacture these sarees, we have to install additional instruments such as jacquards and dobbies, which will cost at least Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. This will become an additional financial burden on asamulus," he alleged.

The protestors demanded that Sircilla MLA and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao immediately address their issues.