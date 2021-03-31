Cops go into high gear in Telangana-Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border areas after Maoist encounter

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY/MULUGU/ADILABAD: A day after five Maoists were killed in an encounter at Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra, security has been tightened in the Maoist-hit villages of Telangana-Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border areas on Tuesday. Gadchiroli shares borders with Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Mancherial districts in Telangana.

The Bhupalpally police have launched massive vehicle-checking and cordon and search operations in the area. They have asked tribal people to alert them in the event of any suspicious activity in Kaleshwaram, Bhupalpally, Eturunagaram, Mangapet, Wazedu, Venkatapuram regions, in addition to hamlets near Godavari.

No movement of Maoists has been reported in Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts so far, according to sources. But the police are still vigilant, with 10 teams deployed to check Maoist entry into the State from Maharatshtra or Chhattisgarh. The police are also using drones for combing operations.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts, P Shoban Kumar, said that special party police teams have appealed to tribals to inform them about suspicious activities.

The Mancherial police are also on high alert, and have intensified vehicle checks in Vemanpelli, Kotapelli, Chennur mandals, which share borders with Maharashtra. The police are also monitoring activity near Pranahita river, and have curbed movement of boats for the time being.