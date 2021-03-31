Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll candidates declare social media accounts in election affidavit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Going strictly by the rulebook, contestants in the Nagarjuna Sagar by-election declared their social media accounts in their election affidavit besides declaring the worth of their family assets.

Declaring social media accounts at the time of filing nominations was mandated by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in 2019. While Congress contestant Kunduru Jana Reddy declared his Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram accounts, TRS contestant Nomula Bhagath declared his Gmail, WhatsApp and Facebook accounts.

Jana stated the worth of his family assets to be Rs 18.12 crore. In the 2018 election affidavit, Jana's family assets were Rs 16.99 crore. Their worth has increased by over Rs 1.13 crore in the last three years. Jana's election affidavit didn't find a mention of his old Maruti Esteem car, raising suspicion that he has done away with the old car, either by transferring the ownership or scrapping it.

Nomula Bhagath declared the worth of his family assets to be Rs 2.20 crore and a liability of over Rs 84.52 lakh. Bhagath owns a Ford Endeavour, Hyundai i10, and 50 grams of gold, while his wife owns 1,000 grams of gold worth Rs 46.5 lakh.

He also possesses over 20 acres of agricultural land. The ECI had not made available the election affidavit of the BJP contestant P Ravi Kumar Naik till late on Tuesday.

