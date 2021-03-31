STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Stripped, beaten up by forest officials': Battered Nagarkurnool tribals in Telangana seek justice

While Lambadas from Amrabad staged protest at SHRC office, state Tribal welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod assured action against the responsible forest officials.

Published: 31st March 2021 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 10:43 AM

Tribals who were recently attacked by forest officials in Nagarkurnool district stage a protest outside the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) in Hyderabad

Tribals who were recently attacked by forest officials in Nagarkurnool district stage a protest outside the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) has directed Nagarkurnool forest officials, accused of battering 16 women and eight men from the tribal community, to furnish a written explanation over the incident.

This was following a protest by several Lambadas from Amrabad district outside the SHRC office in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod has assured justice to aggrieved community. 

'Tribals stripped, beaten up'

Several Lambadas including elderly women staged a sit-in protest despite the searing heat. Protestors - many of them with injuries on their head and limbs - alleged that on the eve of Holi, when a few members of the tribe went inside the Nallamala forest to pick Mahua flowers, they were assaulted by forest officials.

K Patya (48), one of the victims, who received injuries on his head, told The New Indian Express, "After collecting flowers, we were sleeping in the forest when officials suddenly attacked us in the middle of the night. They forced us to strip and they started beating us. They even beat up a 70-year-old woman."

Another tribal, K Anchali (49), said, "We demand the DFO’s resignation and cases against the forest officials under SC/ST Atrocities Act."

Official response

As per SHRC officials, a petition has been filed in this regard. The Nagarkurnool DFO has been directed to give a written explanation and also be present before the commission at the hearing on April 26. After meeting with several Telangana tribal associations, Minister Satyavathi Rathod said, "We assured the victims that we will provide medical treatment to them and action will be taken against the forest officials who attacked them."

