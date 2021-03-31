Tribals attack: Activist G Haragopal asks Telangana govenment to launch judicial inquiry

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Forum Against Repression convener Prof G Haragopal demanded that the State government launch a judicial inquiry into the incident of Forest Department officials attacking tribals in Nagarkurnool district. He also sought legal action against the perpetrators.

In a statement on Tuesday, Forum Against Repression said that around 20 tribal women were thrashed by 30 forest officials. "This is an undemocratic act. The government cannot trample on the tribals’ statutory right to collect fruits, roots, and flowers from forests," the forum said.