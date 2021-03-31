Woman dies, two others in hospital after drinking tea laced with pesticide in Telangana

By Express News Service

JANGAON: A 60-year-old woman died and her husband along with a relative were admitted to hospital in critical condition on Wednesday after consuming tea laced with pesticide at Ramachandrapur village of Bachannapet mandal in Jangaon district.

As per initial reports, the tea was mixed with a pesticide named Endrin.

While the woman, identified as Dasaram Anjamma, died on the spot, her husband Dasaram Bikshapathi, 60, and relative Dasaram Mallaiah, 70, have been admitted to MGM Hospital in Warangal.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Bachannapet Sub-inspector J Lakshman Rao said Anjamma's family and relatives have alleged foul play.

The deceased's body was shifted for a postmortem to Jangaon District Government Hospital. A case has been registered and the police is investigating, said Rao.