ASHA workers in Medchal work through pandemic sans salaries

By Express News Service

Over 34 ASHA workers from Malkajgiri and Alwal PHCs have not been paid for the past two months. “I just recovered from Covid-19 last week and had to borrow money from my son-in-law and neighbours for food and medicines. We have given multiple representations to the Collector and top health officials, but to no avail,” said an ASHA worker.

What makes their situation even more precarious is that they were informed that the salaries would not come in till June. Many of these workers are single mothers raising kids by themselves, managing rent and education expenses. “We have to do groundwork and work at the PHC. We only get `70 for commute every day. We are ready to serve the people, but the government is not supporting us,” she added.

