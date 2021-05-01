Revenue probe against Eatala Rajender begins in Medak district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Revenue and Vigilance probes into the alleged grabbing of assigned lands by Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender commenced this morning in some villages in Masaipet mandal in Medak district.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered the Revenue probe into the allegations on Friday night. The probe started at 8 am on Saturday.

A team of five officials along with Masaipeta Tahsildar has been interacting with farmers on the land grabbing allegations against the Health Minister. Police forces were deployed in the villages to avoid any untoward incidents.

Enquiry officers including vigilance DP Manohar, DSP Anand and CI Satish Reddy and Tahsildars Malathi (Masaipeta) and Suresh (Veldurthy) are conducting the enquiry.