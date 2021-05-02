7,754 fresh Covid cases, 51 deaths in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 7,754 new Covid-19 cases and 51 deaths on Friday, taking the active caseload in the State to 78,888 and toll to 2,312. With this, April has become the worst affected month with over 1,34,584 new cases registered and 611 citizens losing their lives in just 30 days. In comparison to this, the whole of March had only 9,853 cases and 67 deaths.

What is more concerning is that to detect the 7,754 cases on Friday, 77,930 tests were conducted, of which only 55,853 were from the government’s end and the rest from private labs, indicating a weakening of the testing regime.

This is because the State’s TPR is at 10.65 per cent. In fact, last week the TPR has been between 9-10 per cent, indicating that every 10th individual out of 100 is testing positive. On Friday, the caseload was highest in the GHMC limits with 1,507 cases, followed by 630 in Medchal.