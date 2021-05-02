Conspirators to pay heavy price: Min

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Peeved by fast-paced developments that the State government has initiated which are going against him, former Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that the ‘entire Telangana society’ was supporting him. “The people of the State are of the view that a conspiracy was hatched against me,” Rajender told reporters on Saturday. He said that he would decide on his future course of political action after consulting his followers.

Rajender felt that there was no democracy in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, or for that matter in the country. He also alleged that there was no freedom even for Ministers in States. Without taking the names of any leaders, he said that those who had hatched a political conspiracy against him would ‘pay a heavy price’ in future. He denied the allegations of land grabbing levelled against him.

The officials have initiated a high-level probe into an alleged encroachment of assigned lands by the Minister

Meanwhile, Rajender told his close aides that once the ties with TRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao were severed, it was very difficult to repair them. He added that he had no immediate plans to float a regional party. However, he expressed fears that he might face more land-related cases in future and might be arrested sooner or later.

The Minister felt that he was being targetted by KCR right from the 2018 Assembly elections. He recalled that a raid was conducted on his house at the time. Some TRS leaders had even provided financial assistance to the candidate contesting against him, Rajender alleged.

Script pre-planned & executed: Aides

The Minister told his confidants that once a local Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) had had lunch with him, and some TRS leaders had tried to show that in a poor light.Rajender said that he had sensed three days ago itself that something bad was going to happen to him. Recently, he told his followers in Huzurabad that his next visit to the town would not be as a Minister. Rajender said he had expected the TRS’ top leadership to hear his version before taking any decision against him, but that had not happened.

A few structures that have come up on the land belonging

to Jamuna Hatcheries, owned to Eatala Rajender and family.

The Minister’s followers expressed anger at TRS working president KT Rama Rao, as the latter was reportedly gathering information on Rajender for the last few days.“The allegations against Rajender were pre-planned. First, they prepared the script. Later, they executed it. Rajender has not been heeding the words of KCR and KTR. That is why a political conspiracy has been hatched against him,” said one of Rajender’s followers.

They are of the view that once KCR targets any leader, he would not spare that leader easily and would continue to target the person in multiple ways. They recalled that all the leaders who had opposed KCR — Ale Narendra, Gade Innaiah, Vijayashanti, Naini Narasimha Reddy and others — had faced several problems, and Rajender would face the same fate.

They said that some more cases might be unearthed against Rajender related to Civil Supplies or pertaining to Rajender’s six acres of land located in Devarayamjal, which was included in the Endowments lands category by the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh administration. The government might reopen those cases and target Rajender, they said.Meanwhile, Rajender’s followers dared the government to arrest their leaders, if any allegations against grabbing assigned lands were proven.