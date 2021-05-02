STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Eatala stripped of health portfolio

Minister Eatala Rajender was stripped of the Health portfolio on Saturday.

Published: 02nd May 2021 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister Eatala Rajender was stripped of the Health portfolio on Saturday. The portfolio has now been transferred to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Rajender will continue in the Cabinet without a portfolio. “On the advice of the Chief Minister, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has approved the transfer of Medical, Health and Family Welfare portfolio from Eatala Rajender to the Chief Minister with immediate effect,” stated a press communique from Raj Bhavan. 

A day after the CM ordered a probe into the alleged grabbing of assigned lands by Rajender, a battery of officials from Revenue and Vigilance departments gathered evidence against Rajender. They reportedly submitted a six-page preliminary inquiry report to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. The officials reportedly found that Rajender encroached upon 66 acres of land and also chopped trees to lay the road to his poultry farm.

Rajender’s supporters protest the investigation against the Minister in Shamirpet, Hyderabad on Saturday

Immediately after the development, Rajender commented to his followers that he was happy and thanked the CM. But, he did not take any political decision and is awaiting further steps by the government. Now, one option before the CM is to remove Rajender from the Cabinet, if the preliminary investigation report states that Rajender did encroach upon the lands. 

According to Revenue sources, if any person is found to have purchased assigned land, the department will resume the land and hand it over to the original assignee. “Resuming the land from the purchaser and handing it over to the original assignee will itself be a fitting punishment for the purchaser,” an official said. However, another official said that if the person encroaches the assigned lands, it amounts to trespass and attracts provisions of the IPC.

NO DEMOCRACY IN TS’
Rajender felt that there was no democracy in Telangana, AP, or for that matter in the country. Without taking the names of any leaders, he said that those who had hatched a conspiracy against him would ‘pay a heavy price’ in future

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp