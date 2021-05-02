Swift probe by 3 teams finds Minister guilty of grabbing land in Medak dist

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Former Health Minister of Telangana Eatala Rajender has been found guilty of grabbing assigned lands and undertaking illegal constructions on them in Achampet village of Medak district, confirmed District Collector A Harish on Saturday.Several farmers came forward and lodged complaints with the Collector and the Vigilance DG Purnachandra Rao in this regard. The DG visited the Achampet village along with ACB officials and interacted with these ryots on Saturday.

The Collector said a preliminary inquiry by the officials concerned had revealed that 65 acres of land was owned by Jamuna Hatcheries pvt ltd, a firm owned by Rajender’s wife. Harish said that three teams comprising 15 surveyors and eight tahsildars were formed to ascertain the total amount of land that had been seized. He said some construction had also been done on the land.

Officials investigate allegations against Eatala Rajender by speaking to the farmers who complained amid presence of police personnel in Achampet on Saturday

The Medak Collector said a report on the inquiry would be submitted to the government. It may be noted that on Friday, seven farmers had lodged a complaint with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging that Rajender had encroached 177 acres of land in Achampet village of Masaipet mandal.

On receiving the complaints, the CM had ordered an immediate inquiry into them. As per the CM’s instructions, Vigilance, ACB and Revenue officials reached Achampet around 8 am on Saturday and started investigating the complaints. During investigation, there was heavy deployment of police personnel in the village to prevent any untoward incidents. Officials from various departments summoned the farmers who had lodged the complaints. Vigilance SP Manohar, ACB DSP Anand and Revenue officials received complaints from more farmers.

Vigilance DG Purnachandra Rao gathered basic information on the investigation and then left for Hyderabad. It is learnt that the DG was scheduled to submit a report on the findings to the CM on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, farmers who had complained to the CM have refrained from interacting with mediapersons.