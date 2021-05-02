STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Swift probe by 3 teams finds Minister guilty of grabbing land in Medak dist

The Collector said a preliminary inquiry by the officials concerned had revealed that 65 acres of land was owned by Jamuna Hatcheries pvt ltd, a firm owned by Rajender’s wife.

Published: 02nd May 2021 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY:  Former Health Minister of Telangana Eatala Rajender has been found guilty of grabbing assigned lands and undertaking illegal constructions on them in Achampet village of Medak district, confirmed District Collector A Harish on Saturday.Several farmers came forward and lodged complaints with the Collector and the Vigilance DG Purnachandra Rao in this regard. The DG visited the Achampet village along with ACB officials and interacted with these ryots on Saturday.

The Collector said a preliminary inquiry by the officials concerned had revealed that 65 acres of land was owned by Jamuna Hatcheries pvt ltd, a firm owned by Rajender’s wife. Harish said that three teams comprising 15 surveyors and eight tahsildars were formed to ascertain the total amount of land that had been seized. He said some construction had also been done on the land. 

Officials investigate allegations against Eatala Rajender by speaking to the farmers who complained amid presence of police personnel in Achampet on Saturday

The Medak Collector said a report on the inquiry would be submitted to the government. It may be noted that on Friday, seven farmers had lodged a complaint with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, alleging that Rajender had encroached 177 acres of land in Achampet village of Masaipet mandal.

On receiving the complaints, the CM had ordered an immediate inquiry into them. As per the CM’s instructions, Vigilance, ACB and Revenue officials reached Achampet around 8 am on Saturday and started investigating the complaints. During investigation, there was heavy deployment of police personnel in the village to prevent any untoward incidents. Officials from various departments summoned the farmers who had lodged the complaints. Vigilance SP Manohar, ACB DSP Anand and Revenue officials received complaints from more farmers. 

Vigilance DG Purnachandra Rao gathered basic information on the investigation and then left for Hyderabad. It is learnt that the DG was scheduled to submit a report on the findings to the CM on Saturday evening. Meanwhile, farmers who had complained to the CM have refrained from interacting with mediapersons.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp