Telangana hospital staff beats up recovered patient at his house over dues

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : Few staffers of a private hospital allegedly attacked a man who had recovered from Covid-19 for not paying his dues, at the latter’s house on Saturday. Family members alleged that they took Rs 60,000 in cash and a bike from the house. The family has urged the District Collector to take legal action against the hospital.

The victim, Ankam Naresh was admitted to the hospital in in Khaleelwadi 10 days ago. During treatment, he first paid Rs 1 lakh and later paid some more for medicines. He also paid a huge sum of money to a hospital staffer to buy Remdesivir injections. In total, the patiemt paid Rs 2.63 lakh.

Ankam was discharged on Friday. Ever since, the hospital kept insisting on payment even though the patient’s family had asked for a detailed bill, which the hospital staff did not provide. On Saturday, few staffer attacked the patient at his home.