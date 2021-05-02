STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath in front in hotly-contested Nagarjunasagar bypoll

Nagarajunasagar was left without a public representative after the sudden demise of Bhagath's father, former TRS MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah, in December. The bypoll was conducted on April 17. 

Published: 02nd May 2021 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

TRS candidate for Nagarjunasagar Nomula Bhagath (L) and his BJP counterpart Dr Panubothu Ravi Kumar Naik

TRS candidate for Nagarjunasagar Nomula Bhagath (L) and his BJP counterpart Dr Panubothu Ravi Kumar Naik. (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The counting of votes in the hotly-contested Nagarjunasagar bypoll is underway and the 37-year-old TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath, son of the former MLA from the constituency, has forged ahead. 

Nagarajunasagar was left without a public representative after the sudden demise of Bhagath's father, former TRS MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah, in December. The bypoll was conducted on April 17. 

The election witnessed the entry of senior Congress leader and seven-time MLA the 74-year-old K Jana Reddy into the fray and he went all guns blazing and campaigned with the slogan 'Save Democracy'. 

The BJP fielded a young doctor-turned-politician and debutant, Dr Panugothu Ravi Kumar Naik, who belongs to a tribal community and yet contested in an unreserved constituency - a fact which the party highlighted during its campaigning. 

After nine rounds of counting:

TRS Nomula Bhagath - 32,598
Congress K Jana Reddy  - 24,487

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagarjunasagar bypoll Nagarjunasagar bypoll results Nomula Bhagath K Jana Reddy Nomula Narsimhaiah Dr Panugothu Ravi Kumar Naik
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp