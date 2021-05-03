TRS wins two wards as counting for Telangana municipal polls underway

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Counting of votes for two Corporations - Warangal and Khammam and five other Municipalities began on Monday morning in Telangana. The polling for the seven civic bodies was held on April 30.

As ballot papers were used, the officials started bundling of ballot papers. The complete results may be known in the evening. As per the reports received so far, TRS won two wards and the Congress won one ward in Khammam Corporation, which has a total 60 wards.

Counting started in all 66 Divisions in Warangal Corporation and the first result is expected in the afternoon.

In all, the seven civic bodies have 248 wards and the total electors were over 11 lakh.