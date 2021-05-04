Poll results prove urban local bodies in Telangana are still TRS bastion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling party proved its supremacy in erstwhile Mahbubnagar yet again by winning all the three municipalities -- Jadcherla, Kothur and Achampet. Though, the TRS captured Nakrekal municipality in Nalgonda district as well, internal bickering within the party proved costly for the party, after the TRS rivals won in six wards in the town.

In Achampet municipality, while the TRS won 13 of the total 20 wards, the Congress won six and the BJP bagged just one ward.

It may be recalled that in the 2016 elections to Achampet Nagar Panchayat, the TRS had bagged all 20 wards, even though four Opposition parties - Congress, TDP, BJP and the Left - formed a grand alliance and contested against it.

But this time, all the grand alliance partners contested separately and yet, the pink party lost seven seats to others. Elections were held for the first time after Jadcherla was elevated into a municipality and the TRS bagged 23 out of the total 27 wards.

Meanwhile, the BJP and the Congress won two wards each. In Kothur municipality, the TRS bagged seven seats out of the total 12, leaving the five divisions to the Congress party.

In Nakrekal, the TRS managed to get the required number of seats to elect the chairpersons. Out of the total 20 wards, the TRS candidates won in 11. While the Congress bagged two, the AIFC bagged six seats and an Independent candidate won in one ward.

Internal fights prove costly for pink party in Nakrekal

In Nakrekal municipality, the TRS faced major problem from its own party leaders. With the differences between TRS MLA Ch Lingaiah and former MLA Vemula Veeresham, the TRS lost six divisions to the Forward Bloc.

Lingaiah joined TRS from Congress. As Lingaiah did not give tickets to Veeresham’s candidates, the latter’s followers contested with AIFC tickets in 14 divisions, while TRS leadership supported Lingaiah’s candidates.

In Siddipet municipality, the TRS registered stupendous victory. Of the total 43 wards, the TRS won in 36. Meanwhile, TRS rebels and Independents won in five wards, whereas the MIM and the BJP won in one ward each.

However, later in the day, three Independent candidates joined TRS, taking the total tally of the TRS to 39 in the municipality. "The victory of TRS in Siddipet is nothing but the faith of the people in the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao," Finance Minister Harish Rao said.

Out of the four wards to which bypolls were held recently, TRS won three - Gajwel (12th ward), Nalgonda (26th ward) and Bodhan (18th ward). In 9th ward in Parkal, the CPI candidate was elected.