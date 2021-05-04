Telangana electricity body chief Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao assures continuous power supply

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TS TRANSCO and GENCO chairman and managing director (CMD) Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao said that continuous power supply would be maintained throughout the State despite the COVID-19 second wave. He conducted a review with officials concerned here on Monday.

During the meeting, company-wise preparedness was reviewed by the CMD in a detailed manner. In order to maintain uninterrupted power supply, a control room has been established at TS Transco's head office at Vidyut Soudha.

Further, directions are issued to all the zonal and circle heads to open control rooms at their respective offices in TS Genco and Transco to attend to emergencies and to minimise the downtime during this period, apart from taking care of necessary precautions and following COVID-19 protocol.

The CMD also interacted with CMDs of Disoms G Raghuma Reddy and A Gopal Rao, and directed them to maintain uninterrupted power supply in view of the gale and wind expected during the two months of May and June. A special vaccination camp is planned to be arranged shortly at Vidyut Soudha for electricity employees.