Telangana man gets rigorous imprisonment for life for daughter’s murder

After his wife's sudden death due to ill health, he was to get a job on compassionate grounds. Thinking that their daughter would be an obstruction for him to get married again, he killed her.

Amburi Venkatesh had killed his daughter Amburi Shivani by strangulating her with a towel (Image used for representational purposes)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man accused of killing his daughter at Nalgonda in 2012 has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life. The court also ordered him to pay Rs 5,000 fine.

Amburi Venkatesh had killed his daughter Amburi Shivani by strangulating her with a towel. His wife Padma was working as a government teacher in Nalgonda, but after her sudden death due to ill health, he was to get a job on compassionate grounds.

Thinking that their daughter would be an obstruction for him to get married again, he killed her. Later during the inquiry, he confessed to have killed his daughter.

During the trial, the material seized from the scene of the crime and the witnesses, produced by the prosecution, before the court, stood evidence against him. The court examined the evidence and found him guilty of the offence.

