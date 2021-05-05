COVID second wave: No need for weekend lockdown, says Telangana govt after suggestion by HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though the Telangana High Court has asked the state government to consider imposing a weekend lockdown in the state as the number of COVID-19 cases was going up, the government is of the view that there is no need for a lockdown since the pandemic is under control.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, said, "We are in full control of the situation. It is also not conclusively established that imposition of a lockdown would lead to a fall in the number of cases."

The Chief Secretary, however, said that the state government would consider the suggestion by the High Court. "The state cabinet will take a call if the situation warrants the imposition of a lockdown. But, as of now, there was no need and any such measure would deprive people of their livelihoods," he said.

Earlier, the High Court, resuming hearing on the case relating to measures being taken to rein in the pandemic, pointed out that the government should have done better to control the pandemic and it appears to have washed its hands off after imposing night curfew in the state.

The High Court wanted the state to take stringent measures including seizing of vehicles if drivers did not wear masks and ramping up testing. It expressed ts dissatisfaction over poor testing numbers despite its earlier instructions to increase the rate.

Director Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao who attended the hearing apprised the court that 49.97 percent of beds in hospitals both in government and private sector were full. Asking the government to take decisions early before the expiry of the deadline for night curfew ends on May 8, the court adjounred the case to May 13.