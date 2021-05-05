Covid second wave, summer lull hits poultry as chicken prices fall by 50% in Telangana

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ongoing Covid-19 second wave has hit the poultry industry with chicken prices falling by more than 50 per cent in the State. As people are wary of visiting outlets selling chicken, shop owners who generally sell the meat for Rs 250-300 a kg during summers, are now forced to sell for Rs 120 a kg.

Telangana State Poultry Federation president Errabelli Pradeep Rao says that people are afraid to step out for the sake of buying chicken and this had affected its sales all over the State.In general, chicken production and consumption is 25 per cent less during summers. But the low prices this time are a double blow to the poultry industry, he says. “Besides, owing to restrictions in many States and implementation of night curfew, transportation of birds and eggs has been affected. This has caused severe losses,” Rao adds.

Though broilers are sold within the State, eggs are transported to various States including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kolkata and Tamil Nadu. With the Covid-19 cases being high in these States, transportation of eggs has been impacted. There are around 10,000 broiler farms and 2,000 layer farms in Telangana, which produce nearly 4 crore broilers per month and over 2 crore eggs daily. KG Anand, general manager, Venkateshwara Hatcheries says that orders for chicken from hotels and restaurants have come down in the last month. Postponement of marriages and other functions too has resulted in a drop in chicken sales, he said. “We are staring at a loss of `100 crore a month in the wake of the second wave.

Thousands of farmers who depend on poultry industry are being affected badly as live bird price at farm rate is just `60 each,” Anand adds.Last year, the poultry industry has registered a loss of `3,000 crore loss during the lockdown. However, it picked up later when doctors suggested that people consume chicken and eggs to boost immunity levels.