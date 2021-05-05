STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Covid second wave, summer lull hits poultry as chicken prices fall by 50% in Telangana

The ongoing Covid-19 second wave has hit the poultry industry with chicken prices falling by more than 50 per cent in the State.

Published: 05th May 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Poultry farmers

Representational Image

By Sunny Baski
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ongoing Covid-19 second wave has hit the poultry industry with chicken prices falling by more than 50 per cent in the State. As people are wary of visiting outlets selling chicken, shop owners who generally sell the meat for Rs 250-300 a kg during summers, are now forced to sell for Rs 120 a kg. 

Telangana State Poultry Federation president Errabelli Pradeep Rao says that people are afraid to step out for the sake of buying chicken and this had affected its sales all over the State.In general, chicken production and consumption is 25 per cent less during summers. But the low prices this time are a double blow to the poultry industry, he says.   “Besides, owing to restrictions in many States and implementation of night curfew, transportation of birds and eggs has been affected. This has caused severe losses,” Rao adds.

Though broilers are sold within the State, eggs are transported to various States including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kolkata and Tamil Nadu. With the Covid-19 cases being high in these States, transportation of eggs has been impacted. There are around 10,000 broiler farms and 2,000 layer farms in Telangana, which produce nearly 4 crore broilers per month and over 2 crore eggs daily. KG Anand, general manager, Venkateshwara Hatcheries says that orders for chicken from hotels and restaurants have come down in the last month. Postponement of marriages and other functions too has resulted in a drop in chicken sales, he said. “We are staring at a loss of `100 crore a month in the wake of the second wave.

Thousands of farmers who depend on poultry industry are being affected badly as live bird price at farm rate is just `60 each,” Anand adds.Last year, the poultry industry has registered a loss of `3,000 crore loss during the lockdown. However, it picked up later when doctors suggested that people consume chicken and eggs to boost immunity levels.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana chicken price coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp