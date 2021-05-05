No evidence that trees were cut for hatchery: Telangana Forest Department

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Officials from the Forest Department, based on a preliminary investigation, have come to the conclusion that there is no evidence that large trees were cut down for the construction of a road at Jamuna Hatcheries Pvt Ltd, the company belonging to former minister Eatala Rajender in Achampet village of Masaipet mandal.

Revenue officials had concluded that 66.01 acres of government land had encroached. Officials also said that a preliminary inquiry by Forest officials revealed that the owners of Jamuna Hatcheries had cut down large trees for the construction of a road.

However, Medak Forest officials conducted a two-day inquiry in Jamuna Hatcheries and came to the conclusion that there were no signs of large trees being cut down anywhere. It was found that only small trees and thorn bushes were removed with a JCB for the road.

Forest Range Officer (FRO) Syed Azam said that a report on the investigation would be submitted to the District Collector on Wednesday. Vigilance officials had also gone to the Masaipet Mandal Tehsildar’s office on May 3 Meanwhile, Vigilance officers, as well as ACB officials, visited Jamuna Hatcheries on Tuesday. However the media was not allowed inside.