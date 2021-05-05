STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

No evidence that trees were cut for hatchery: Telangana Forest Department

Revenue officials had concluded that 66.01 acres of government land had been encroached.

Published: 05th May 2021 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Forest

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Officials from the Forest Department, based on a preliminary investigation, have come to the conclusion that there is no evidence that large trees were cut down for the construction of a road at Jamuna Hatcheries Pvt Ltd, the company belonging to former minister Eatala Rajender in Achampet village of Masaipet mandal. 

Revenue officials had concluded that 66.01 acres of government land had encroached. Officials also said that a preliminary inquiry by Forest officials revealed that the owners of Jamuna Hatcheries had cut down large trees for  the construction of a road. 

However, Medak Forest officials conducted a two-day inquiry in Jamuna Hatcheries and came to the conclusion that there were no signs of large trees being cut down anywhere. It was found that only small trees and thorn bushes were removed with a JCB for the road.

Forest Range Officer (FRO) Syed Azam said that a report on the investigation would be submitted to the District Collector on Wednesday. Vigilance officials had also gone to the Masaipet Mandal Tehsildar’s office on May 3 Meanwhile, Vigilance officers, as well as ACB officials, visited Jamuna Hatcheries on Tuesday. However the media was not allowed inside. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Forest Department
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp