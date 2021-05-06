STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Health officials told to conduct door-to-door survey in Telangana's Karimnagar

Collector K Shashanka said that COVID tests should be conducted at all government hospitals and PHCs and if any person appears to have COVID symptoms, isolation kits are to be distributed to them.

Published: 06th May 2021 07:29 AM

Karimnagar Collector K Shashanka

Karimnagar Collector K Shashanka (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The  district administration on Wednesday directed health officials to conduct a health survey by going to every house. Collector K Shashanka held a teleconference with medical officers, and mandal panchayat officers from his camp office here on Wednesday. For every 1,000 to 1,500 people, a health team consisting of Asha workers, ANMs and municipal staff is to be constituted, he said.

Outpatient services should be started at all primary health centres (PHC) immediately, directed Shashanka. The Collector said that COVID tests should be conducted at all government hospitals and PHCs and if any person appears to have COVID symptoms, isolation kits are to be distributed to them.

Health department staff will begin the health survey at towns and villages from Thursday onwards. At PHCs, separate counters for testing and vaccinations are to be set up. Shashanka also said village sarpanches and secretaries must encourage people above the age of 45 to get the jabs.

