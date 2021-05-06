STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll : Following TRS victory, KCR likely to focus on selection of MLCs

Rao, during the Nagarjuna Sagar campaign, had assured that TRS leader MC Kotireddy would be sent to the Council after the victory of TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath.

Published: 06th May 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By VV Balakrishna
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the victory of TRS candidate in Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly bypoll by a huge margin of votes, TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is now expected to focus on the selection of MLC candidates.

As many as seven MLCs will demit their posts in June. Rao, during the Nagarjuna Sagar campaign, had assured that TRS leader MC Kotireddy would be sent to the Council after the victory of TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath.

Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and Deputy Chairman Nethi Vidyasagar are among seven MLCs who will demit office in June. Since both of them belong to Nalgonda district, if Kotireddy too is sent to the Council, Nalgonda will then have three MLCs.

It remains to be seen whether the CM will renominate Gutha and Vidyasagar to the Council, while giving three MLCs only for Nalgonda district. If Kotireddy is sent to the Council, there will be an intense competition among the TRS leaders for the remaining six seats.

As the TRS has sufficient number in the Assembly, it can easily bag all six MLC seats under MLAs quota. No Opposition party in the State have enough strength in the Assembly even for filing the nomination papers under MLAs quota.

Of the seven MLCs, six MLCs will be elected under MLAs quota and one will be nominated under Governor’s quota. It remains to be seen whether Gutha Sukhender Reddy will be renominated to the Council or not. If Gutha does not get renominated, then the moot question is, who will be the choice of Rao for the Council Chairperson’s post.

The grapevine has it that if Gutha does not get renominated, Rao may consider the name of newly elected MLC Surabhi Vani Devi for the post. The notification for filling up of these vacancies will be issued this month itself. However, there is a rumour in the party that Gutha has completed only two year term as an MLC and that KCR will renominate him.

While Nethi Vidyasagar, Bodakunti, K Srihari, A Lalitha have completed six years in the Council, Fareduddin has been an MLC for five years now. So, how many of these leaders will be renominated to the Council also remains to be seen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao TRS Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll MC Kotireddy Nomula Bhagath
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp