Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar terms West Bengal CM as 'Mamata Khan'

By Express News Service

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has stirred up another controversy by calling West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as "Mamata Khan/Mamata Begum". Stating that BJP has a cadre base of over 17 crores across the country, Sanjay issued a warning to conduct a 'Karaseva' to protect Hindus and BJP karyakartas in West Bengal.

Sanjay was speaking at a deeksha which was staged in protest against the alleged post-election violence by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in West Bengal.

The Karimnagar MP alleged that Mamata won the election with the funds which she had received from Bangladesh and the support of Rohingyas. Alleging that the BJP office was bombed and 18 party workers were killed in WB after elections, Sanjay said that even police officers were resorting to violence.

He alleged that instead of celebrating after winning elections, TMC resorted to violence against BJP workers using deadly weapons to give an impression on how the next five years would be. Sanjay said, "In a place where Kali mata is worshipped, a demon is ruling the State. Where were the socalled activists when Hindus and BJP karyakartas were attacked?"