Telangana land encroachment row: IAS officers' panel files preliminary inquiry report

The officers are working on identifying the boundaries of endowment lands using Differential Global Positioning System for improved location accuracy.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender addresses the media on Tuesday

Sacked Telangana minister Eatala Rajender. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The IAS officers committee headed by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner M Raghunandan Rao has completed its preliminary inquiry into the alleged encroachments of Devaryamjal endowment lands by sacked minister Eatala Rajender's family and others.

On Wednesday, the committee members inspected the endowment lands for the third day in a row. The officers are working on identifying the boundaries of endowment lands using Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) for improved location accuracy.

The committee is said to have found myriad irregularities. It has also set up a temporary office in Shameerpet mandal to expedite the inquiry. The committee has also collected relevant land records from the old revenue division (Malkajgiri).

They are collecting information as to what purpose the lands are being used for, whether they were leased/rented and the rents being collected to ascertain the revenue loss to the temple.

Based on the preliminary report, the State government has transferred Sri Seetha Rama Swamy temple Executive Officer Chandramohan and Tribunal member Jyothi, and directed them to report at the department's headquarters.

As the worth of the endowment lands was over Rs 1,000 crore, the government has brought temple affairs under Medchal district collector (incharge) Sweta Mohanty, who is also part of the IAS officers committee. Further, the Telangana government is likely to take action against municipal officials who gave the nod for the illegal constructions.

