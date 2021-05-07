STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High demand for portable oxygen concentrators in Telangana's Karimnagar, Sircilla

This is resulting in black marketeers exploiting the situation by charging exorbitant fees for their portable oxygen concentrator machines.

Published: 07th May 2021 07:20 AM

Oxygen Concentrators

Oxygen Concentrators (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR/ RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Faced with oxygen shortage, most private hospitals in Karimnagar and Sircilla - as part of their post-discharge care advice - are asking COVID-19 patients to use oxygen at home for a few more days or until they recover completely from the disease.

This is leading to high demand and subsequent shortage of portable oxygen concentrators (POCs), which in turn is resulting in black marketeers exploiting the situation by charging exorbitant fees for their portable oxygen concentrator machines.

Besides charging anywhere between Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 per day, they are also demanding a deposit amount of Rs 40,000 for each machine. Meanwhile, Karimnagar District Collector K Shashanka has urged people to not worry about beds and oxygen availability in the district.

"We have all facilities in government hospitals, including Remdesivir injections. Presently, there are 280 beds fitted with oxygen supply equipment. Out of 40 ventilators, 33 are available for Covid treatment," he said. 

According to Sircilla District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, companies like Bharat Pharma, Trident Corporation and TCS were planning to install a 5 KL oxygen plant in the district soon.

