Overworked and tired doctors' community want lockdown in Telangana

Stating that the high number of deaths due to delayed admissions is a cause for concern, they say a two-week lockdown is the only way to save lives and keep the hospitals from collapsing.

Private security wearing fully protective clothes at an Isolation ward specially for coronavirus patinents at Gandhi Hospital on Monday as one suspect patient who arrived from Dubai was admitted on Monday

An isolation ward at the Gandhi Hospital (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The overworked and tired doctors' community is overwhelmingly demanding imposition of a statewide lockdown, citing exhausted manpower and resources. Stating that the high number of deaths due to delayed admissions is a cause for concern, they say a two-week lockdown is the only way to save lives and keep the hospitals from collapsing.

"We are in a situation where there is no bed availability. There is a short supply of oxygen, ventilators and even equipment for home care. Politicians must take a stand and impose lockdown to save lives," Dr PS Vijayender, Convenor of Telangana Doctors Federation and Public health specialist, says.

A similar opinion was shared by a government doctor in Nizamabad. "In Nizamabad General Hospital, we are seeing at least 22 to 25 deaths every day. It is both due to people coming in too late and the lack of availability of beds. If there is a way to ensure that the spread of COVID-19 is contained and toll reduces, it would be lockdown or enhanced hours of curfews," the doctor says.

To bust the claims of the government that a lockdown will inflict other forms of economic distress, Vijayander says: "Patients are falling into a vicious cycle of hospital bills. Whole families are getting infected and elders are passing away. We are seeing 16 to 17 year-old youngsters become orphaned. The government must put in place a support network for the vulnerable during lockdown and then declare it for two weeks."

Telangana may wait two weeks before decision on lockdown: Experts

However, some experts note that the State could wait for two more weeks to assess the situation as the cases appear to have plateaued presently. "We must be patient for the next two week and keep an eye on indicators like deaths and recoveries. If these numbers worsen or do not improve, then going for a lockdown will be wise. However, in the meantime, there must be more restrictions like curbs on gatherings, curbs on number of people visiting malls and shopping areas, apart from night curfew," says Dr Subodh Kandumuthan, Director, Centre for Health Care Management at Administrative Staff College of India.

Meanwhile, increased focus on vaccinations is critical to rein in the scourge. "Vaccinating at least 60 per cent of the population in the coming one month with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will ensure that by June we see a drastic drop in cases. The State government must be focussed on this aspect to ensure a certain level of herd immunity is achieved," says Dr GVS Murthy, Public Health Foundation of India.

