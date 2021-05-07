STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS corporators elected mayors, deputy mayors of Warangal and Khammam

TRS had secured a majority in all the seven civic bodies and bagged the mayor, deputy mayor, chairperson, and deputy chairpersons.

Published: 07th May 2021 04:07 PM

Warangal Corporation Mayor Gundu Sudharani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Rajya Sabha member Gundu Sudharani was elected as mayor of Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, while Rizwana Shameem Masood was elected as Deputy Mayor.

Meanwhile, the corporator of 26th Division P Neeraja was elected as Mayor of Khammam Corporation. Fatima Zohra was elected as his deputy.

The results of two corporations and five municipalities were declared on May 3. 

TRS secured the majority in all the seven civic bodies and bagged the posts of mayor, deputy mayor, chairperson, and deputy chairpersons.

Rizwana Shameem Masood
was elected as Deputy Mayor.

As many as eight Warangal corporators, who tested positive for Covid-19, took oath through video conferencing.

 The TRS had appointed observers for each civic body and sent the names of the nominees for the posts of mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons, and deputy chairperson in sealed covers.

