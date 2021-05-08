Congress accuses 11 Telangana ministers of land grab
In a powerpoint presentation at Gandhi Bhavan, Sampath stated that it wasn’t just Rajender but several others in the Cabinet who had encroached upon lands.
HYDERABAD: Alleging that most of the ministers in the TRS government were involved in land scams, SA Sampath Kumar, former MLA and AICC Secretary, on Friday demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge or a CBI probe in the Eatala Rajender issue.
