Congress accuses 11 Telangana ministers of land grab

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that most of the ministers in the TRS government were involved in land scams, SA Sampath Kumar, former MLA and AICC Secretary, on Friday demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge or a CBI probe in the Eatala Rajender issue.

In a powerpoint presentation at Gandhi Bhavan, Sampath stated that it wasn’t just Rajender but several others in the Cabinet who had encroached upon lands.