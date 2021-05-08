COVID-19: Telangana government extends night curfew till May 15

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Night curfew has been extended by another one week in Telangana up to 5 am on May 15. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued orders to this effect on Friday. In another G.O., the Chief Secretary prohibited all gatherings, except marriage and funerals.

This is the second extension of night curfew, which was originally imposed on April 20, to combat COVID-19. According to the order, the maximum number of persons to be allowed for marriages will be 100 and maximum number of persons allowed for funerals will be 20.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, religious and cultural gatherings are prohibited. Meanwhile, Telangana reported 5,559 cases of COVID-19 on Friday upto 5:30 pm.

The State detected these from the 65,375 tests conducted. The active cases are now at 71,308. Apart from these, 41 deaths were also reported on the day. The highest cases were reported from GHMC with 984 cases, followed by Rangareddy with 457 and Medchal with 372 cases.

The Director of Public Health announced that from Friday onwards, medical bulletin will be released at 6pm along with a press conference from Director of Health and Director of Medical Education.