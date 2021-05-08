STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Police intensify search for absconding Madhu

It has reportedly been eight days since former Manthani MLA and Peddapalli ZP chairman Putta Madhu went into hiding.

Published: 08th May 2021 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI : It has reportedly been eight days since former Manthani MLA and Peddapalli ZP chairman Putta Madhu went into hiding. However, the Telangana police have not been able to trace the pink party leader yet. Meanwhile, Express learnt that the sleuths have intensified efforts to find the ZP chief.

According to sources, Madhu went missing on April 29. Though the Telangana police, with the help of their Mumbai counterpart, tried to trace Madhu by tracking his cell phone location, their efforts went in vain after the TRS leader fled the house he was staying in, near Chora coal mine area in Yavatmal district, sensing police movement.

Meanwhile, sources say the police have received a tipoff that Madhu is currently staying in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. It is learnt that special police teams have already been sent to Rajahmundry and that they have traced his current address. If the tipoff is correct, Madhu is likely to land in police net soon.

Hot topic in Peddapalli
In the meantime, the issue has become a talking point in the district as the ZP chief’s name had surfaced during the initial days of probe into the gruesome murder of High Lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani. An audio clip in which Kunta Srinivas, Accused No. 1 in the case, was heard speaking to person who sounded like a contract killer, by taking the name of Madhu several times while asking him to eliminate a leader, too had gone viral on social media. It is at a time when the investigating officers are striving to file the chargesheet within stipulated time that Madhu has gone missing.

At the same time, there are rumours that Madhu is a close associate of Eatala Rajender and that the former went into hiding after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered a probe into an alleged encroachment of assigned lands by the latter. According to sources, Madhu had recently met Rajender and held discussions for over two hours.

Meanwhile, Express learnt that a few of his family members recently met some ministers in Hyderabad. During the meetings, they requested the ministers to help them meet KCR so that they can pour their grievances at the CM. However, no one agreed to take them to the CM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp