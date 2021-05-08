Police intensify search for absconding Madhu

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI : It has reportedly been eight days since former Manthani MLA and Peddapalli ZP chairman Putta Madhu went into hiding. However, the Telangana police have not been able to trace the pink party leader yet. Meanwhile, Express learnt that the sleuths have intensified efforts to find the ZP chief.

According to sources, Madhu went missing on April 29. Though the Telangana police, with the help of their Mumbai counterpart, tried to trace Madhu by tracking his cell phone location, their efforts went in vain after the TRS leader fled the house he was staying in, near Chora coal mine area in Yavatmal district, sensing police movement.

Meanwhile, sources say the police have received a tipoff that Madhu is currently staying in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. It is learnt that special police teams have already been sent to Rajahmundry and that they have traced his current address. If the tipoff is correct, Madhu is likely to land in police net soon.

Hot topic in Peddapalli

In the meantime, the issue has become a talking point in the district as the ZP chief’s name had surfaced during the initial days of probe into the gruesome murder of High Lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani. An audio clip in which Kunta Srinivas, Accused No. 1 in the case, was heard speaking to person who sounded like a contract killer, by taking the name of Madhu several times while asking him to eliminate a leader, too had gone viral on social media. It is at a time when the investigating officers are striving to file the chargesheet within stipulated time that Madhu has gone missing.

At the same time, there are rumours that Madhu is a close associate of Eatala Rajender and that the former went into hiding after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered a probe into an alleged encroachment of assigned lands by the latter. According to sources, Madhu had recently met Rajender and held discussions for over two hours.

Meanwhile, Express learnt that a few of his family members recently met some ministers in Hyderabad. During the meetings, they requested the ministers to help them meet KCR so that they can pour their grievances at the CM. However, no one agreed to take them to the CM.