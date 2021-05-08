STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ramzan traders in Telangana cheere with government's decision of 'no lockdown'

Markets in the Old City continued to witness increased footfall during evening hours before the night curfew comes into force.

Published: 08th May 2021 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File Photo)

By  Md Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Even as Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao cleared the air saying there will be no lockdown in Telangana, traders who had to close their shops during Ramzan last year, heaved a sigh of relief. 

With just less than a week for Eid, traders, particularly those in the textile business, expressed their delight. Markets in the Old City continued to witness increased footfall during evening hours before the night curfew comes into force. 

"After losses in last year’s Ramzan, we are hopeful that CM KCR would not implement a complete lockdown. Even though the business is down to 35 per cent as compared to previous years, we are sustaining our livelihood," said Syed Ilyas, manager of JN Factory in Tolichowki. 

Ilyas fears that even this year they may not be able to clear the stock which they procured from different places of the country including Mumbai, Kolkata and Jaipur. "The shop is usually crowded, but as you can see for yourself, customers are few and far between," he adds. 

Meanwhile, the traders on Hakeempet Road, which is considered a  'Chhota Laad Bazar' sounded happy. "We welcome the decision, as it will propel our business, which is down by 50 per cent," said SS Quadri of Anmol Collection. 

As the night curfew continues, shoppers are getting used to shopping in the day now. Tailors, who were gripped by anxiety ever since the night curfew was imposed, also expressed their gratitude. 

"Most of the middle-class customers have just vanished given the pandemic situation and the financial impact. Those who are well-to-do have placed orders. Overall, the business is down by 50 per cent and even the workers have left for homes," says Ayyub Hussain, a tailor. 

