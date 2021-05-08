STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana reports 5,559 fresh cases of COVID-19, 41 deaths

Telangana reported 5,559 fresh Covid-19 cases upto 5.30 pm on Friday, from the 65,375 tests that were conducted on the day.

Published: 08th May 2021 12:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

A man in protective gear outside the isolation ward at Gandhi Hospital. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana reported 5,559 fresh COVID-19 cases upto 5.30 pm on Friday, from the 65,375 tests that were conducted on the day. The total number of active cases are now at 71,308.Apart from this, 41 deaths were also reported on the day, taking the toll in the State to 2,620.

The highest number of cases were reported from the GHMC limits with 984, followed by Rangareddy with 457 and Medchal with 372. 

On the day, the Director of Public Health Dr GS Rao announced that from Friday onwards, the medical bulletin will be released at 6 pm along with a press conference from Director of Health and Director of Medical Education.

 This is one among the many changes the Department has brought in after the recent ouster of Health Minister Eatala Rajender and the CM’s takeover of the Health portfolio.

