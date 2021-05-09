Drug 2-DG will work wonders in fighting coronavirus, says Ex-CCMB director Rakesh Mishra

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Director of Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Dr Rakesh Mishra, said that 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) drug would do wonders in fighting against mild and severe Covid-19 cases.

This anti Covid-19 drug developed by Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a Defence Research and Development Organisation along with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, with the help of CCMB has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India.

Speaking to Express, Mishra said the anti Covid-19 therapeutic application of the drug would be a major step in fighting the virus. Mishra said that clinical trials for the drug took place for around 12 months and it showed good results on Covid-19. The drug comes in a powder sachet and can be taken orally by dissolving it in water.

