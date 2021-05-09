STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Fruit Research Station wears a deserted look in Telangana

People from all over the State, and even neighbouring States such as Karnataka and Maharashtra, used to visit the research station previously to buy special and rare fruits.

Published: 09th May 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Traders sell mangoes at the Fruit Research Station in Sangareddy town

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The Fruit Research Station in Sangareddy district, which was once known as the paradise of top-quality mangoes, has not been able to find any visitors for quite some time now, owing to the pandemic situation. As a result, one of the largest fruit research centres in Asia has been wearing a deserted look, since March, 2020. 

People from all over the State, and even neighbouring States such as Karnataka and Maharashtra, used to visit the research station previously to buy special and rare fruits. However, the situation completely changed in the last one year. Sales which went down drastically last year due to the lockdown, have not picked up proper pace yet. Though the research station showed small signs of recovery during the unlock stage, all the dreams went down the drain after the resurgence of the virus. 

Since people are now scared to step out of their houses, like never before, the research station has not been witnessing many visitors. Meanwhile, traders say that though doctors have been recommending mangoes for boosting immunity, the fruit has not been seeing much buyers.

According to Mohammad, a person who sells fruits inside the station, there are 475 varieties of mangoes at the research centre. As a person who has been selling fruits here for the last 20 years, Mohammad said that this was the first time he witnessed such a situation. “We used to sell mangoes worth `50,000 in a day. Now, no matter how hard we try, we are not able to generate more than `25,000,” he said. Stating that about 25 employees work at the research station, he expressed hope that the sales will pick up pace soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fruit Research Station Telangana
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp