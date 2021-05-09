STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Row over PPE kits: TRS leaders, hospital staffer get into heated argument

Meanwhile, MPP Tula Srinivas refuted the allegations made by the hospital superintendent and said that they weren’t in an intoxicated condition.

Published: 09th May 2021 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

PPE Kit

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD:  Tension prevailed in the Boath Government Hospital, late on Friday night, when TRS Mandal Parishad President (MPP) Tula Srinivas, local sarpanch Surender Yadav and Mandal Panchayat Officer (MPO) Jeevan Reddy engaged in heated exchanges with hospital superintendent Dr R Ravindra Prasad, after the latter refused to provide more PPE kits to a few villagers. 

According to sources, a few local residents of Mandaguda village approached the hospital superintendent, on Friday night, seeking PPE kits for them to attend the funeral of a person who died of Covid-19. As per their request, Ravindra Prasad provided them three PPE kits. However, they demanded more. When the hospital superintendent said no to their request, the villagers started creating a ruckus and informed the sarpanch and the MPP. 

On learning about the incident, the public representatives rushed to the hospital, along with MPO Jeevan Reddy, and entered into a brawl with Ravindra Prasad. Though the public representatives tried to threaten the hospital superintendent, he put his foot down and said that he can’t provide more than three PPE kits.
When Express spoke to Ravindra Prasad, he said that both the MPP and the sarpanch were in an inebriated condition and created a lot of nuisance. He also stated that the public representatives created the issue by flouting night curfew rules imposed by the government.

Meanwhile, MPP Tula Srinivas refuted the allegations made by the hospital superintendent and said that they weren’t in an intoxicated condition. He said that Ravindra Prasad was making baseless allegations after they questioned him for turning a blind eye to the management of the government hospital to focus on his private clinic. Both Ravindra Prasad and Tula Srinivas have lodged complaints against each other at the Boath police station.

