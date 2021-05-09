Telangana’s all-in-one Covid-19 app dysfunctional

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: T Covid’19 — Telangana’s all-in-one platform for disseminating information on vaccination status, beds availability, oxygen facilities in hospitals and other medical details — is not functioning. The app was launched last year to provide accurate information on precautionary guidelines and multiple services related to Covid-19. The app was developed in collaboration with AWS, Cisco and city-based startup Quantela.

However, whenever new users tried to register on the app, it showed the ‘Something went wrong’ error on Android, and ‘We are unable to process your request, please try after sometime’ error on IOS devices.Most of the reviews of the app on Google Play Store are for its poor functioning, and it now has a rating of 2.4 stars. Since its launch, the app had witnessed over 50,000 registrations.

“On entering name, mobile and entering sign up, it gives ‘something went wrong’ error and gives greyed out accept button with blank license agreement. Please fix [sic]” a user, Afroz Mohammed, wrote in his review for the app on Google Play Store.“After entering the OTP, I got a message ‘something went wrong’ and tried it 10 times tried and failed,” another user, Tirali Kannan, wrote.

Even as the State is experiencing the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, no efforts have been made to include sections like registration for vaccination, availability of oxygen, Remdesivir and status of beds in government hospitals on the app.