Former Cong MPs bat for Rahul for the top post

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 10, Former MPs including Mallu Ravi, Balram Naik, Suresh Shetkar, and Sircilla Rajaiah held a virtual meeting and resolved to push their demands. They requested the Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi to consider Rahul Gandhi once again for the top post of AICC president. Following the meeting, they also sent a formal request to Sonia Gandhi emphasising that under the existing scenario none other than Rahul would be suitable for the post.

Speaking to Express, Mallu Ravi said that the matter was communicated to high command through email and other means. “Since pandemic is raging across the nation and the government has failed to help the people in need, Rahul who has already been reaching out to the masses would be the suitable person to pressurise the government to act rationally. We hope that Sonia Gandhi will consider our plea,” he added.