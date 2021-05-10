Govt transfers officials close to former minister Eatala Rajender

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: After the State government initiated a high-level probe into an alleged encroachment of assigned lands by former minister Eatala Rajender, the authorities concerned have now set their focus on reshuffling administration officials in Huzurabad and Manthani Assembly constituencies. Most of these officials, who were transferred to other places, were appointed by Rajender and have hence been his close associates.

It may be recalled that Huzurabad ACP S Srinivas Rao was recently attached to the DGP’s office and K Venkat Reddy, who worked as DSP in the CID wing, had replaced him. Similarly, the RDO and MPDO of Huzurabad Assembly constituency, and the police circle inspectors of Jammikunta and Huzurabad areas have also transferred. They all have been replaced by other officials.Sources say that Srinivas Rao and others were transferred not just to alienate Rajender, but also to ensure that he doesn’t get help from anyone.

Meanwhile, the authorities have also transferred those police officers who got posting in Manthani area with the influence of Peddapalli ZP Chairman Putta Madhu. These officials include circle inspector and sub-inspector of Manthani police station, and sub-inspectors of Mutaram and Ramagiri stations. Sources told Express that the government is likely to reshuffle administration officials as well. In the meantime, these sudden changes have heated up the political climate in both Huzurabad and Manthani Assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, a group of TRS public representatives from Illandakunta, including MPP Sarigommala Pavani, sarpanches of various villages, MPTCs, PACS chairperson and vice-chairperson, met Rajender at his Shamirpet residence in Hyderabad on Sunday and extended their support to the former minister.

Illandakunta TRS leaders extend support to Eatala

A group of pink party public representatives from Illandakunta, including MPP Sarigommala Pavani, sarpanches of various villages, MPTCs, PACS) chairperson and vice-chairperson, met Rajender at his residence on Sunday and extended their support to the former minister