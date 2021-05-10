STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Putta Madhu refuses to cooperate with probe team

ZP chief keeps mum on questions related to murder of HC lawyer couple; police yet to officially record his arrest

Published: 10th May 2021

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: A day after Peddapalli Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhu was detained from a hotel room in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh, task force police and a special investigation team from Hyderabad continued questioning the former MLA, along with his brother Putta Satyanarayana alias Satish and friend Maddipati Srinivas Rao alias Guntur Srinu, for several hours at the Ramagundam police commissionerate, on Sunday.According to sources, Guntur Srinu was detained for providing shelter to Madhu in Bhimavaram.

Police sources told Express that Madhu did not cooperate with the interrogation and kept mum on questions related to the gruesome murder of High Court lawyer couple Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani. Though the officials asked Madhu why he withdrew Rs 2 crore from a bank, before the commission of the twin murders, the latter refused to answer that question as well. However, he has informed the officials as to why he stayed away from Manthani for almost nine days, sources said.Meanwhile, the police have not officially recorded their arrest or produced the trio before the magistrate yet.  

Madhu’s wife gets notice

In the meantime, the police have issued a notice to Madhu’s wife and Manthani municipal chairperson Putta Shailaja demanding that she appear before them on Monday. The police have also issued notices to about 12 banks seeking details of transactions by Putta Madhu and his family members, on days prior to the murder of the lawyer couple. Gattu Kishan Rao, father of Vaman Rao, was present at the commissionerate headquarters while the sleuths were quizzing the trio privately. It may be recalled that the police arrested Madhu after Kishan Rao lodged a fresh complaint with IG, alleging the former’s role in the murder.

In the meantime, the fresh allegations levelled by Kishan Rao against a former minister and Peddapalli MLA have heated up the political climate in the district. Kishan Rao had, on Saturday, accused the Peddapalli MLA of calling up the hospital to where the lawyer couple were taken with bleeding injuries, asking the authorities not to give them treatment. The officials are also probing if any local police personnel had a hand in the perpetration of the crime or in delaying shifting the lawyers to hospital.It is learnt that ahead of the murder, Madhu, Satish and Guntur Srinu had met at a farmhouse in Rayachur, Karnataka. Police suspect that they hatched a plan to eliminate the lawyers while staying in the farmhouse.

Trio met in K’taka before murder: Cops
Investigating officers found that ahead of the murder, the trio — Putta Madhu, Satish and Guntur Srinu — had met at a farmhouse in Raichur in Karnataka. Police suspect that they hatched a plan to eliminate the lawyers while staying in the farmhouse

