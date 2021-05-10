STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Three COVID-19 patients die due to oxygen shortage at hospital in Telangana

Despite several attempts, hospital Superintendent Dr Rajendranath could not be reached for a comment.

Published: 10th May 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three Covid-19 patients died and about 20 others struggled to breathe when the King Koti District Hospital in the city suddenly almost ran out of oxygen on Sunday.According to sources, oxygen pressure in the hospital was low for a few hours, which resulted in the death of three persons.

Sources said that there was a delay in the arrival of an oxygen tanker to the hospital since the driver, who was coming from Jadcherla, took the tanker to Osmania Hospital owing to some confusion. Later, the tanker arrived at King Koti, after which the authorities resumed oxygen supply.

Patients who went through the harrowing experience said that the hospital management was negligent in ensuring that enough oxygen was made available. There were reports of several other government hospitals facing the issue of low oxygen pressure during the day.

King Koti is a designated Covid-19 facility in Hyderabad where only yesterday, a help desk at the hospital was inaugurated by the city police for visitors, patients and their attendants. The attendants of Covid-19 patients admitted at the hospital said when there was a shortage of oxygen, they questioned the doctors about the same, but did not get any satisfactory replies. 

As the situation became critical, doctors approached the hospital’s Superintendent. But by then, three patients had already died.Despite several attempts, hospital Superintendent Dr Rajendranath could not be reached for a comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
King Koti District Hospital oxygen shortage coronavirus COVID deaths
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp