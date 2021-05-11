4,826 new cases in Telangana, 32 die 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana added 4,826 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, taking the overall active caseload to 62,797 cases. The State is seeing increased recoveries as well, with 7,754 individuals recovering from the virus on Monday. A total of 32 people lost their lives on Monday. The State’s official tally of cases is now at 5,02,187. These new cases were detected with 65,923 tests conducted, of which government PHCs conducted 50,492 tests. GHMC reported 723 cases, Rangareddy 302 and Medchal 324 cases. Currently, the State has 121 containment zones.

GIVE US OUR PAY HIKES, DEMAND JUNIOR DOCS

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association has threatened to boycott duties if their pay hikes and incentives are not cleared in the next two weeks. A letter sent to the Director of Medical Education Dr Ramesh Reddy states, “The stipends with 15% hike for PG students and Interns is due from January, 2020. 15% hike in salaries of senior residents is also pending.”