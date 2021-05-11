COVID-19: Telangana announces lockdown for ten days from May 12

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Cabinet has decided to impose a lockdown across the state for ten days starting from 10 am on May 12 (Wednesday).

The state Cabinet which met here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect. All normal activities will be allowed from 6 am to 10 am daily.



Meanwhile, the state Cabinet also decided to invite global tenders for purchasing COVID-19 vaccines.