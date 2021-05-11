Eatala case: IAS panel probe slows down

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The inquiry into the alleged encroachment of 1,521 acres of Sri Seetha Rama Swamy temple lands by sacked Minister Eatela Rajender’s family members and benamis at Devaryamjal village of Medchal district seems to have slowed down. This is after the High Court expressed its displeasure over the hasty manner of the probe. The court directed the government and the Endowments department to file a detailed counter on the issue.

The inquiry is being headed by Panchayat Raj Commissioner M Raghunandan Rao and the panel also has Sweta Mohanty, Bharati Hollikeri and Prateek Jain. It was speculated that the panel appointed by the State government on May 3 would have completed its probe in less than a week. However, it is now taking things a bit slow.

Officials are now gearing up to serve notices to the alleged encroachers to submit their claims and objections before the committee.