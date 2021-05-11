STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two labourers killed in N’bad wall collapse

In a tragic incident, two labourers died in a wall collapse incident near the railway bridge at Yalammagutta area in Nizamabad on Monday. 

Published: 11th May 2021 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 09:54 AM

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : In a tragic incident, two labourers died in a wall collapse incident near the railway bridge at Yalammagutta area in Nizamabad on Monday. The deceased persons have been identified as Kishore Doure, 43, and Badal Alam, 24The labourers were doing underground drainage works when  suddenly the wall collapsed and they got buried underneath. 

After receiving information, police officials reached the spot and shifted the bodies of the victims to the Nizamabad Government General Hospital (GGH) for postmortem. The deceased persons belonged to Chandrapur district in Maharashtra. According to sources, the local police have registered a case and the probe is underway.

