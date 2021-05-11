With Eatala out of the picture, it’s Kamalakar time in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: While the ouster of Eatala Rajender from the State Cabinet is a significant political development in Telangana, it can also be referred to as the beginning of “Kamalakar time” in Karimnagar district. Since it is no longer a secret that a cold war has been going on between BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Eatala Rajender, the latter’s dismissal from the Cabinet has indeed given an upper hand to the former, and will, if Kamalakar manages to play all the right cards, help him become a powerful force in Karimnagar.

According to sources, Kamalakar, as per the directions of the TRS leadership, is now focused on making sure that the party cadre don’t meet or interact with Rajender. Fearing that the former minister might influence its activists, with the help of some top leaders who are close aides of Eatala, the TRS leadership has instructed Kamalakar to ensure that Huzurabad constituency remains a pink party bastion.

After Eatala Rajender dismissed from cabinet, things has been changing fast politically in the Huzurabad assembly constituency. To protect cadre TRS playing strategies when some leaders supporting former minister Rajender.

Meanwhile, the BC Welfare Minister held a meeting with TRS leaders of Huzurabad Assembly constituency, at his camp office in Karimnagar on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said: “All our activists trust the party leadership. Our cadre in Huzurabad constituency too are in support of the government’s decision and will go all out to strengthen the party’s base here.” He also urged the party activists to work round-the-clock and make sure that the party candidates win in all elections.

During the interaction, party leaders from the constituency assured the Minister that they would always stay loyal to the party. Referring to Rajender’s issue, Kamalkar said that the party will take a final decision after discussing the matter with the cadre of Huzurabad constituency.

Referring to the arrest of Peddapalli ZP Chairman and former TRS MLA Putta Madhu, the BC Welfare Minister asserted that the matter does not have any links with the government and added that Madhu was nabbed based on the plaint filed by Gattu Kishan Rao, the slain lawyer’s father.