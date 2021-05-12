COVID:19: After a year’s delay, Telangana's RIMS begins RT-PCR testing

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: RT-PCR tests have begun at RIMS since the past two days, a year after the testing machine was allotted. The machine wasn’t being used as it needed some spare parts and there was a delay in buying them due to lack of funds. Amid low number of tests being conducted in the district, the development provided some relief to people who want to get tested.

Recently, District in-charge Collector Rahul Raj organised review meetings with RIMS Director Banoth Baliram Naik and Health officials, and discussed issues pertaining to the testing machine at the hospital. Following the meeting, the Collector sanctioned `16 lakh for RIMS officials to purchase the spare parts and began testing.

Meanwhile, many citizens who are getting tested are moving around without isolating themselves until they get the reports, hence risking spread of the infection. In addition to this, the results are taking 2-3 days as the samples are being sent to Warangal and Nizamabad districts. There is also no proper coordination among the district officials of Adilabad, Nizamabad and Warangal. Meanwhile, the number of Covid tests conducted in the district have been constantly decreasing.