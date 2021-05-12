Mysterious blast triggers panic in Petbasheerabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A mysterious explosion triggered panic at Petbasheerabad late on Tuesday. Police said a bag hurled by a ragpicker at a dog who was chasing the former had exploded. Police suspect that a chemical substance in the bag had exploded.

Clues team and bomb squad were called into examine the material. The samples are being collected and sent for forensic examination. Police said the ragpicker collected some material from a garbage dump and packed it in a bag. A stray dog then chased him. To shoo the dog away, the ragpicker hurled the bag at it that exploded with a loud noise.

Locals in area ran for help and there was panic in the area. Police also rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and detained the rag picker. He is being questioned and a case has been registered at the Petbasheerabad police station.