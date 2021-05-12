STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Peddapalli Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhu released, called back for questioning 

Peddapalli Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhu, who had been released by the police on Monday midnight, was called for questioning again at Manthani on Tuesday.

Published: 12th May 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 07:33 AM

Peddapalli Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhu

Peddapalli Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhu (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Peddapalli Zilla Parishad Chairman Putta Madhu, who had been released by the police on Monday midnight, was called for questioning again at Manthani on Tuesday. He was given permission to leave Manthani after a one-hour meeting.

The police had questioned Madhu regarding his role in the murder of High Court advocates Gattu Vamana Rao and Nagamani in February this year. Madhu’s wife, Manthani Municipal Chairperson Putta Shailaja, and Kamanpur Market Committee Chairperson Pudari Satyanarayana Goud were also questioned.

However, even after four days of questioning, he did not confess to his involvement in the gruesome murder. It may be recalled that the police had learnt that before the commission of the twin murders, Madhu had withdrawn `2 crore from a bank. Investigation is on into the withdrwal of the money and transaction data from the respective banks in Manthani have been collected.

Meanwhile, he took the Covid-19 vaccine before returning to Ramagundam Police Commissionerate. He also interacted with his followers, who had gathered in large numbers outside his residence in Manthani. 
Gattu Kishan Rao, who had filed the complaint regarding his son’s muder,  had stated that he suspected a police official’s role in the incident. 

SUPPORTERS GATHER OUTSIDE HIS RESIDENCE 
Putta Madhu interacted with his followers, who had gathered in large numbers outside his residence in Manthani on Tuesday.  He also took the Covid-19 vaccine before returning to Ramagundam Police Commissionerate

