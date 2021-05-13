BJP tries to lodge complaint againt doctor

By Express News Service

MEDAK : BJP leaders, on Wednesday, approached the police claiming that a government doctor was working at his private nursing home in Ramayampet without attending to duties at the Daultabad Government Hospital in Siddipet.

However, Ramayampet police said that the issue should be brought up with the district medical officer, who said that the hospital staff had complained against the doctor to the Deputy DMHO and an inquiry had been ordered.

The DMHO said that Dr Karna had resigned and sent a resignation letter on WhatsApp. He added that he did not receive the resignation letter in a physical format.